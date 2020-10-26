Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pgs Asa has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PGSVY opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.41.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

