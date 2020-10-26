Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 439.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.