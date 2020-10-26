Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.59. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,285,136 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDL shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.