Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,183.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $45.62 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

