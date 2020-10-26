PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.50. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

