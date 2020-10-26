PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

