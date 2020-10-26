Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

