Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

PRFT opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

