Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $2,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $3,244,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.