Peoples Bank OH Trims Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after buying an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 172.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after buying an additional 157,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $593.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.54.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

