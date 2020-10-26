Peoples Bank OH Sells 475 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $58.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

