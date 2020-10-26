Peoples Bank OH Sells 4,590 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,691,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.