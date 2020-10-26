Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,281 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,943.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 123,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

