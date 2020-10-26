Peoples Bank OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

