Peoples Bank OH Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 593,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 57,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 759.5% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.