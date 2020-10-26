Peoples Bank OH Makes New $305,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $536.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

