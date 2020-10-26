Peoples Bank OH Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

RTX stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

