Peoples Bank OH Invests $200,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

