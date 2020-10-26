Peoples Bank OH Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Twitter were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

