Peoples Bank OH Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $141.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.