Peoples Bank OH Has $272,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $480.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.10 and its 200-day moving average is $427.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

