Peoples Bank OH Has $243,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.56 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 355.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

