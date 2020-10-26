Peoples Bank OH Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $61.26 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

