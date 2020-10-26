Peoples Bank OH Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

