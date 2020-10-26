Peoples Bank OH Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 83.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 257.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 323.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

