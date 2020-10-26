Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $170.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

