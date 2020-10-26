Peoples Bank OH Buys Shares of 1,836 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $128.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.