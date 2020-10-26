Peoples Bank OH Buys 176 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $328.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average of $300.72. The company has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

