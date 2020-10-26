Peoples Bank OH Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.39 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

