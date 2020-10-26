Peoples Bank OH Acquires Shares of 900 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,921,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in S&P Global by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 84,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $337.43 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day moving average is $331.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

