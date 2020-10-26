Peoples Bank OH Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 693,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 214,490 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $163.49 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.