Peoples Bank OH Acquires 5,740 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

