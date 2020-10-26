Peoples Bank OH Acquires 314 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,250,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,172,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

NYSE:SYK opened at $218.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

