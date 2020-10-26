Peoples Bank OH Acquires 200 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. FMR LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 132.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 303.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 470,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

