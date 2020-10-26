Peoples Bank OH Acquires 125 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Paypal were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Paypal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Paypal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $200.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

