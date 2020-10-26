Penbrook Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,508.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,448.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

