Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Given Outperform Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.07.

PPL stock opened at C$28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.95.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3226488 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,547.82. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,390 shares of company stock worth $333,244.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

