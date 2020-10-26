Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $200.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

