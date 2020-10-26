Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $232.62 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $236.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

