Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of BATS:IEIH opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

