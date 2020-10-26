Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,136 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 173.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.