Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.53.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.