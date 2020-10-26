Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.