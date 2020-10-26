Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

