Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $172.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

