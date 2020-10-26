Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

