Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 213,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 115,823 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 246,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

NYSE GE opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

