Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE:RGR opened at $61.58 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,578 shares of company stock worth $2,841,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

