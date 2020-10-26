Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,630 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $335,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,132,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

