Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

